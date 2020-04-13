Home

Jesse Camarillo Obituary
Jesse Camarillo, 74, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain after a brief illness. His loving family was by his side when he entered eternal life. Jesse is survived by his wife, Eileen (nee: Murray) Camarillo; children, Nickolos (Renee nee: Wilson) Camarillo and Dennis (Kristine nee: Duray) Camarillo; siblings, Gloria (George) White, Roland (Patricia) Camarillo, William (Janet) Camarillo and Joyce Decker; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Camarillo; and his mother, Josephine Camarillo. Your prayers for Jesse and his family during this difficult time are greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lorain. Memorial Services will be held and announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
