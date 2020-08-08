Jesse Camarillo, 74 of Lorain, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain after a brief illness. His loving family was by his side when he entered eternal life.Jesse is survived by his wife, Eileen (nee: Murray) Camarillo; children, Nickolos (Renee nee: Wilson) Camarillo and Dennis (Kristine nee: Duray) Camarillo; siblings, Gloria (George) White, Roland (Patricia) Camarillo, William (Janet) Camarillo and Joyce Decker; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandson.Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Camarillo; and his mother, Josephine Camarillo.Jesse's family will receive family and friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 E. Erie Ave. Lorain, OH, Bishop John Stowe, officiating. Military honors will immediately follow the Mass by AMVETS POST 32. Private interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery in Elyria, OH. Social distancing and masks/facial coverings are required throughout funeral services. Online condolences may be sent to the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.