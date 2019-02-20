|
Jewell Dean Turpin (nee: Silvers), 73 years of age, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away at her home.She was born November 21, 1945 in Pulaski County, Kentucky. Jewell was raised in Kentucky before moving to Birmingham. She had made her home in South Amherst for the last 50 years. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Jewell loved selling Avon along with the other jobs she held outside of her home.Her hobbies included sewing and family genealogy. She treasured the time she spent with her family and grandchildren at family gatherings playing games.Survivors include her daughters, Tena Martin (Eric) of Lorain, Elaine Turpin of South Amherst; twins, Dena Mellon (Fred) and Rena Burtze (Adam), both of Lorain; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roger W. Silvers, Marilyn Phillips, and Jackie Silvers, all of Kentucky.She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Elmer Luid "Louie" Turpin on September 8, 2013; and her parents, Chester and Vina Silvers (nee: New).Friends may call Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Rev. Farrell Keith, pastor of Grace Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at New Russia Township Cemetery, Oberlin.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019