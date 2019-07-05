|
Jill Elaine DeSantis (nee: Hugo), 53 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away July 4, 2019, at Fairview Hospital after a gallant battle with cancer. Jill was born December 24, 1965 in Amherst and was raised and lived in Brownhelm Township and Amherst area. She was a 1984 graduate of Firelands High School and went to receive a degree from Lorain Business College. Amherst has been her home since 1991. Jill worked for the Lorain County Jobs and Family Services, but her primary focus was that of a wife and mother. She was a member of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was confirmed and baptized. She absolutely loved to travel and logged over 30 cruises. Nothing was more important to her than her family and her dogs. Survivors include her husband of 31 1/2 years, Jeffrey D. DeSantis; her son, Peter DeSantis, of Cleveland; her daughter, Lindsey DeSantis, of Rocky River; her mother, Sylvia M. Hugo (nee: Meek), of Brownhelm Twp.; and her siblings, Gordon "Scott" (Lizabeth) Hugo, of Vermilion, and Kim (Robert) Dickson, of Sheffield Lake. Jill was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hugo, in February of 2019. Friends may call Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, 2144 N. Ridge Rd., Vermilion OH 44089. The Rev. Joyce Schroer will officiate. Burial will follow at Rugby Cemetery, Brownhelm Twp., Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Brownhelm Congregational Church at the above address. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019