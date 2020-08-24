Jill Welch was born August 7, 1958, and was a lifelong resident of Lorain. She received her wings on August 16, 2020, in the Mercy Health Center/Lorain. Friends will be received on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, you are required to wear a mask and social distancing is a must. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. Online@carterfuneralhomesinc.com.



