Jim Balcik, age 73, of Lorain, passed away at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home on the morning of Thursday December 12, 2019 following an illness of six months. Jim was born in Lorain on June 4, 1946 and remained a life-long resident of the city; he was a graduate of Lorain St. Mary High School.He was employed for more than thirty years as an engineer for the Lake Terminal Railroad Company. In his free time, Jim enjoyed watching sports on television.He is survived by his brother, Jerry of Lorain; brother-in-law, Emmett Garton of Sheffield Lake; niece, Kelly (Matt) Matheny of Norton; nephew, Steven (Jessica) Garton of Wadsworth; and great nephew, Nicholas Garton also of Wadsworth.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline (nee Dembinski) Balcik; and sister, Christine Garton on August 29, 2018.Cremation services are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Jim’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
