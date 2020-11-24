1/1
Jim V. Ash
Jim V. Ash, age 77, of Lorain, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, on Sunday, November 22, 2020.He was born on January 14, 1943 in Fostoria, Ohio and after college graduation, he moved to Lorain, where he has lived since. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education. Jim taught government for many years at Lorain High School and Admiral King High School, finally retiring in 1994. During his years teaching, he was active in the Lorain Education Association, and served as president for 5 years.Jim enjoyed dedicating his time and efforts to Lighthouse United Methodist Church. He was instrumental in the merger of three churches into the current Lighthouse United Methodist Church. He also volunteered a lot of his time to their food pantry and coordinating the church’s free meals on weekends. When he wasn’t volunteering, Jim loved to read and always looked forward to traveling and going on cruises.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol J. (nee; Welly), his daughter, Michelle (Ken) Balmert, of Lorain, son, Brian (Angela) Ash, of Hilliard, OH, his 2 beautiful granddaughters; Olivia & Ava Ash, brothers; Thomas (Sherry) Ash, John (Jenna) Ash, and Tim (Dee) Ash, his sister, Candy Ryan, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl V. and Chrystene (nee DeBarr) Ash.The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 29th, from 1 -3 pm in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. His funeral service will be on Monday, at 10:00 am, also at the Funeral Center. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.The family extends a very special “Thank You” to Jim’s loving and compassionate caregivers; Rey Brown, Maria Dominguiz, and Judy Usak.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions, in Jim’s memory, be made to either Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Road, Lorain, OH 44053, or to the Carolyn Farrell Foundation, 26633 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH 44145. The Carolyn Farrell Foundation is a wonderful organization that enriches the lives of families touched by brain issues and dementia.To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
