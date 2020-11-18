1/1
Joan C. Milliken, 84, of Cambridge, died Monday (November 16, 2020) at Southeastern Med.She was born February 4, 1936 in Cleveland, daughter of the late Walter S. Ladegaard and Mary M. (Gall) Ladegaard.Mrs. Milliken had worked as a secretary for Armstrong Cork Company of Cleveland for many years.She was a graduate of Avon Lake High School.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Milliken, who died November 30, 1981. They were married June 9, 1956.She is survived by two sons, Ron (& Maryann) Milliken Jr. of North Ridgeville and Daniel (& Shelly Paden) Milliken of Cambridge; a daughter, Kelly (& Pete) Pollock of Senecaville; a brother, Roy (& Barbara) Ladegaard of Avon; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Graveside services and burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery - 6265 Columbia Road, North Olmsted OH 44070 - on Monday (November 23, 2020) at 11 a.m. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
