Joan Cieslak (nee Bobrukiewicz), age 89, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Amherst Manor, while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice of St. Joseph.
She was born on May 24, 1930 in Creighton, PA, to Joseph and Sophie (nee Domanski) Bobrukiewicz, and is a 1948 graduate of East Deer High School in Creighton. Joan and her husband, John, moved to Lorain in 1962.
Joan is a member of the Catholic Church of St. Peter in Lorain. Joan took pride in being a loving and devoted wife and mother, all while tending to her home. Later in life, she was blessed to be a grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother.
She had worked at Ted Jacobs, and then most recently at Daltons. Joan enjoyed dancing and loved decorating. Everyone always looked forward to her cooking and baked goods, which she also enjoyed doing.
Joan will be dearly missed by her husband of 68 years, John; her children, Robert (Julie) Cieslak, of Columbia, TN, Edward Cieslak, of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Diane (Jeffrey) Popp, of Valley City, OH; her four grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; and her six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sophie (nee Domanski) Bobrukiewicz; and brothers, Joseph Bobrukiewicz and Thomas Bobrukiewicz.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, where prayers will also be held on Saturday, at 8:30 a.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:00 a.m., at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions, in Joan’s memory, be made to either: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 4, 2019