Clearwater, Fl – Joan D. Shaffer, 78 years of age and a resident of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness with cancer. She was born November 9, 1941, in Lorain where she was raised. She is a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1959B. She moved with her husband Roy to Boca Raton, Florida in 1987 where they lived until moving to Clearwater in 1991. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Shaffer, Jr. on April 21, 2006, father Edward Bansek on September 5, 1944, mother Theresa Anderson (nee Jaskulski) on August 3, 1991, her brother Edward A. (survived by his wife Dolores M, nee Trebonik) on December 29, 1997 and sister Jeannette Vick on August 25, 2006.Joan married Roy on June 20, 1970 in Lorain where she was his main support while he developed many homes, duplexes, apartment buildings and shopping centers in Lorain, as well as many new home subdivisions in Florida. She was employed by United States Steel Corporation in the front office and later by Ford Motor Company as an executive secretary.Joan loved collecting seashells while walking on the beach. Her new hobby was fishing. She loved watching the sunset with a good glass of wine. She especially loved dancing Thursday nights with 2 of her best friends. Joan always greeted you with a big smile which was very contagious and never allowed her age or illness to slow her down. Her friends often called her the energizer bunny. She was a dear friend giving laughter and compassion to many. She loved watching the eagles on her property and named two newborn eaglets Roy and Royola. She will be remembered as an example of love, faithfulness, and determination. As a philanthropist, she was a donor to the North American Pontifical College and visited Rome and met Pope Benedict at which time he blessed her rosary. Joan has contributed substantial financial assistance to Morton Plant Mease Hospitals in Clearwater. She also donated land for the East Lake Fire Department, Pinellas County; donations of land to Pinellas County for land preservation, as well as made other charitable donations to other organizations throughout Ohio and Florida.Her survivors include brother Stephen W (Laurel – Lollie – nee Young) as well as many nieces and nephews.Private burial services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park with Father Robert Glepko of Nativity BVM Church of Lorain officiating. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mercy Health Foundation New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, 44053 or to the American Cancer Society, 20470 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park, 44126.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.