On November 2, 2020, the world lost a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher.Joan J. Chopchinski, beloved wife of Donald C. Chopchinski was born April 23, 1936 in Columbus, OH. Joan and Don met in Columbus at the Newman Center at Ohio State University in 1956 and they were married June 14,1958.Joan enjoyed her career as a Title 1 teacher in Lorain, OH and a supervisor of Title 1 in Elyria, OH. She was honored to have received the Outstanding Young Educator Award during her career.Joan was a woman that loved her family more than anything else in her life. Whether she was partaking in her love of reading, crocheting, traveling, cooking, or flying, she would place everything on hold to tend to anyone who needed it. Joan was many things in her life, but first and foremost she was a mother and friend to all.The impact that Joan had in this world will forever be felt, remembered, and missed by all those that knew her. Most importantly, by the family she leaves behind.Joan is survived by her husband Don with 62 years of marriage, her son Donnie, her daughter-in-law Jean, her grandchildren Heather and fiancé Tony, Zach and his wife Layla, Cassie, and her great grandchildren John Sebastian and Lydia-Renée. She is also survived by her sister June Hard of Columbus, OH and her brother Gene Pfeifer of San Francisco, CA. She was preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Borghese.In our hour of loss, we remember this amazing woman and all the good times. She would not have had it any other way. Joan will forever be in the hearts and minds of her family and friends that survive her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store