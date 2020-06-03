Joan King
Joan King (nee Hamman), 75, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born August 19, 1944, in Sandusky, Ohio, and had been a lifelong Vermilion resident. Joan and her husband, Joe, co-owned King's Vineyards for over 50 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, Welch's National Grape Co-Op, and the Ohio Farm Bureau. She loved the outdoors, riding her golf cart, and especially loved being with her grandchildren. Joan was always thinking of others first and will be remembered for her kind-hearted and selfless spirit. She is survived by her son, Joel (Lisa) King of Strongsville; daughters, Jacquelyn (Tom Hug) Freeman of Vermilion and Julie King of Vermilion; grandchildren, Joe, Paul, Callie, Paige, Brenna, and Valerie; and her brother, James Hamman of Vermilion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" King; son, Jeffrey King, in 2019; parents, Charles and June (nee Market) Hamman; brother, Dave Hamman; and her sister, Cheryl Haines. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. All are welcome to attend, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with proper social distancing. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Father Ron Brickner will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society, Ohio Division Inc., 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
June 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
