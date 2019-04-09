|
|
Joan Lee Parsons, 91, passed away on Friday, April 5, in Grapevine.
Joan was born March 7, 1928, in Summersville, West Virginia, to Cecil Groves and Mary Pearl Stewart Groves. She graduated from Nicholas County High School and received her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Tech and master’s degree from West Virginia University.
Joan worked as a longtime church secretary for First UMC in Lorain, Ohio.
She was a member of Cornerstone UMC (formerly First UMC). She was also involved in AARP, Wimodaughsis College Club, TOPS, Meals on Wheel and various bridge clubs. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, games and bowling. She was a huge fan of Cleveland Professional sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers.
Survivors include her son, David Allen Parsons and wife, Carol Ann; daughter, Mary Lee Yanoski and husband, Don; grandchildren, Christina Wood and husband, Jeremy, Andrea Quinn and husband, Rob, and Brett Yanoski; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Jenna Wood; and furry great-grandchildren, Maisie and Poe.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Owen Allen Parsons; five brothers; and one sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone UMC, Elyria, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2019