Joan M. (nee Cisarik) Imbrogno, 84, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. She was born in Lorain, Ohio on July 4, 1934. Joan graduated from Lorain High School, class of 1952B. She married her husband, Robert Michael Imbrogno, on August 1, 1953. Joan was a parishioner at St. Peter Parish in Lorain. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, making crafts with grandchildren, traveling, and spending winters in Florida. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years of marriage, Robert M. Imbrogno; sons, James J. (Deborah) Imbrogno and Robert E. Imbrogno; daughters, Laura A. (Kenneth) Niemiec and Beverly J. (Robert) Smigel; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Esther Imbrogno, Teresa Zientarski, and Loretta Lehocz; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph M. and Margaret M. (nee Drop) Cisarik; and sister, Eleanor Ivan. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2019