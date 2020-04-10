|
Joan M. Schwartz (nee Nelis), 93, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Commons of Providence in Sandusky, OH following a lengthy illness. Joan was born August 20, 1926. She lived most of her life in Lorain, OH. A graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Joan attended Mary Grove College in Detroit, MI where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She finished her education with a Master’s from Case Western Reserve University in Library Science. Joan initially worked as a cataloger at the Oberlin College library, and then as a chemist in the lab at the GM Plant in Elyria, OH. Joan married William M. Schwartz, Sr. in 1950 and had five children together. Following her mother’s disability, she took over the family business, Nelis Wallpaper & Paint in Lorain, OH. After retiring, she and her husband relocated to Dataw Island, SC for 25 years. They returned to Ohio in 2014, and shortly thereafter her husband of 64 years passed away. Joan most enjoyed being with her family. She was an avid reader and loved to play both bridge and golf. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain, OH. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Agnes (nee Kawczynski) Nelis; her husband, William M. Schwartz, Sr.; and her daughter, Ann M. Kazee, MD. She is survived by children, John A. Schwartz, MD (Christine) of Medford, OR; William M. Schwartz, Jr., DDS (Paula) of Avon Lake, OH; Nancy L. Schwartz of Cleveland, OH, and Patricia C. Heilman, OD (John, deceased) of Huron, OH. Her beloved grandchildren include Lauren C. Gibbs, William M. Schwartz III, Dana E. Schwartz, Eric C. Rosso, Christopher M. Kazee, Jeremy F. Kazee, Mary M. Lesiecki, Gretchen A. Heilman and John P. Heilman Jr. Joan has been interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Elyria, OH. The service was officiated by Fr. Jeffrey McBeth of St. Peter’s Church of Huron. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date on the website of Busch Funeral Home. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 12, 2020