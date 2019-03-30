|
Joan Mary Young (nee: Mudrich), 83 years of age, and a lifetime resident of South Amherst, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.Born April 8, 1935, Joan grew up in South Amherst and married the late Clarence Gene Young to whom she was married 42 years. She was a dedicated wife and mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked at Hazel's Restaurant in Elyria and did odd jobs at the Ruth General Store in South Amherst. Most recently she loved karaoke night and could often be found at the Sandusky American Legion with her friends Bill and Barb singing Purple Rain. She also enjoyed Frank and Dean Performances at Ziggy's. In her spare time she enjoyed all manner of games including bingo, cards, rummikub, bowling, word puzzles, and checkers.Survivors include her daughter and daughter's husband, Joni Lynn (Kevin) Carstensen of South Amherst; her grandson, Orry Carstensen (Savannah McCartney); her great grandchildren: Avarie, Levi, and Colton; her brother, Theodore Mudrich; and her sisters: Rosemary Klaue of NC and Nancy Horning of Huron.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Gene Young in 1995; her parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Mudrich; and her siblings: Howard Cremeans, George Mudrich, Darlene Seibert, and Betty Mudrich.Friends may call Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain Ohio 44053.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019