Lorain-Joan Miceli, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain, OH.She was born April 3, 1931 in Lorain, OH where she was raised and resided all of her life. Joan graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1949.Joanie was a lifelong member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, OH. She worked for May Company as a manager, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the local I.A.V. Post 1 and volunteered in the Ladies Auxiliary at the I.A.V. She enjoyed traveling, casino trips, her pets and the Cleveland Indians.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Miceli; 19 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Filomena (nee Posenti) Miceli; brothers, Andrew, Phillip, and Frank Miceli; and sisters, Mary Artman, Angeline Ives, Lillian Shildwachter, and Dorothy Renner.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s loving memory to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035 and to St. Peter’s Building Fund. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.