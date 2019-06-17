|
Joan P. Rogers, born Feb. 3, 1944, of Lorain, passed quietly into the Lord’s arms on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Joanie was an avid sailor from a nautical family. She participated in many regattas and won or placed in several. She particularly enjoyed sailing at Put-In-Bay. While not on the water, Joan was fond of her garden and also a great home decorator. She was educated at St. Mary’s School and graduated in 1962, attended The Ohio State University, graduated from Lorain County Community College Nursing Program in 1967, and became a Registered Nurse in 1969. Later, she received a Bachelor in Nursing from Ursuline College in 1991. Joanie’s nursing career took her on many travels. They included St. Croix, USVI, a schooner cruise ship in the Caribbean, San Francisco, and a mobile nursing unit throughout the Midwest. She also worked at Lorain Community/Mercy Hospital in Cardiac Care and Emergency Room. Her last job was at the Grafton Prison. Joan leaves behind her sisters, Kay (Tom) Vakerics and Jean (Mike) Tharp; as well as nieces, Meredith (Geoff) Vakerics Ehler, Tiffany (Cody) Tharp Wise, Katie Tharp; nephews, Mitchell (Jasmine) Vakerics and Chris Tharp; great nieces and nephews; many friends, nursing, sailing, car and card buddies; as well as devoted love of many years, Bill Shepler. Memorial Saturday, June 29, 4 p.m. at Spectrum Consulting, 129 W. 4th St., Lorain, 44052.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 23, 2019