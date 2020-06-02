Joan Phillips (nee Robinson), 92 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, was taken home to rest in heaven with her Lord Monday, June 1, 2020, at Amherst Manor, following a full and meaningful life. She was born June 17, 1927, in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she was raised and graduated from high school. At the age of 21, Joan moved to the Lorain County area. She had made her home in Amherst for the last 28 years. Joan was employed as a waitress at The Green Parrot / Eddie’s Chalet in North Ridgeville for 13 years. She was also employed at Lorain Products for 13 years before retiring in 1981. Joan was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed Bible study and Bingo. Joan loved being outdoors and keeping her lawn nice and neat. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her sons, Michael Ireland (Donna) of Amherst, Leonard Brooker (Linda) of Huntly, Illinois; her daughters, Linda Balog (James) of South Amherst and Gail Davidson (Dan) of Lagrange; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 17 years, Leonard Brooker in 1965; her second husband of eight years, Charles Phillips; 11 brothers and sisters; and her parents, Perry Jordon and Frieda Ann Marie Robinson (nee: Fredricks). Public visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 4th by reservation at https://signup.com/go/sKRReVy or by calling Hempel Funeral Home 440-988-4451.at the Hempel Funeral Home 373 Cleveland Avenue, Amherst. Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Friday, June 5th at 11 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Sprenger Hospice, 3905 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053 or Heritage Presbyterian Church, PO Box 834, Amherst, OH 44001. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all the staff at the Amherst Manor Nursing Home and Sprenger Hospice for their compassionate care during their mother's passing. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.