Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives
3900 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 282-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jurbala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan R. (Brezinski) Jurbala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan R. (Brezinski) Jurbala Obituary
Joan R. Jurbala (nee Brezinski) was born on September 28, 1936 to the late Stanley and Lottie (Bialorucki) Brezinski, and passed away on June 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael M. Jurbala; and four sons, John (Tina) Grondin, Mark (Mary) Grondin, Brian (Monica Hanson) Grondin, Kevin (Martina) Grondin; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian (Richard, deceased) Grimes and Florence (Robert) Jaworski; and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Anthony, deceased) Brezinski. Joan was preceded in death by brothers, John and Anthony Brezinski; sister, Sr. Harriet Brezinski DHM, and sister and brother-in-law, Therese and Dwight Francis. Family will receive friends at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, on Saturday from Noon until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now