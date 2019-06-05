|
|
Joan R. Jurbala (nee Brezinski) was born on September 28, 1936 to the late Stanley and Lottie (Bialorucki) Brezinski, and passed away on June 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael M. Jurbala; and four sons, John (Tina) Grondin, Mark (Mary) Grondin, Brian (Monica Hanson) Grondin, Kevin (Martina) Grondin; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian (Richard, deceased) Grimes and Florence (Robert) Jaworski; and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Anthony, deceased) Brezinski. Joan was preceded in death by brothers, John and Anthony Brezinski; sister, Sr. Harriet Brezinski DHM, and sister and brother-in-law, Therese and Dwight Francis. Family will receive friends at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, on Saturday from Noon until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 6, 2019