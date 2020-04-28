|
|
Joan T. Maloy, RN (nee Logan), 81, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Amherst Manor. She was a Registered Nurse for 35 years and spent her life caring for others. She was very active in the church, playing the organ and singing in the choir at St. Stanislaus and St. Peter Church in Lorain. She is survived by her children, Joan, Mary, Kelly (Jeff), Tracy (Michelle), Jim, and Monica; several grandchildren; and her extended family at Amherst Manor Nursing Home E3. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel W. Maloy; and son, Daniel J (Brenda, who survives) Maloy. Private Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 29, 2020