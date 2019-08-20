|
Joan Vivienne Sexstella (Frazer), of Lorain, OH, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 with her children by her side. Born January 22, 1932, in Lorain, OH, she is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gladys (Blackmer) Frazer; and her late husband of 54 years, Theodore "Ted" Sexstella. Shewas also preceded in death by her infant son, Dennis. Joan graduated from Lorain High School in 1950-A. She was a proud 60-year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a member of Grand Cross of Color and Queen City Chapter 66, Order of the Eastern Star. Upon graduating high school, Joan worked as a bookkeeper for Goodman Beverage of Lorain, OH. After raising four children, Joan devoted 30 years to working with children, her passion, in various roles at Lorain City Schools. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals with her husband for her family and friends. Joan was an avid collector and enjoyed traveling to Amish country and craft shows in search of items to build her collections. In her spare time, she could always be found with a book in her hand, a cup of her Irish tea, and her dog by her side. Joan was proud of her Irish heritage and made memories with her family on her trips to Ireland to visit her relatives. Summer vacations to Myrtle Beach with family were an annual tradition she cherished. Family and friends remember Joan as a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost, in addition to her witty sense of humor and her young at heart personality.Joan is survived by four children, Patty McDonald (George), of Dublin, OH, Cheryl Sexstella-Wright (Greg), of Lorain, OH, Ted Sexstella (Megan), of Avon, OH, and Charlie Sexstella (Laura), of Avon Lake, OH; grandchildren, Patrick, Tyler, Brandon, Lucas, Sophia, Spencer, and Perry; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara Dubosh, of Amherst, OH. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. Her funeral service will also be held at church on Saturday, August 24th, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Adam Davis, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019