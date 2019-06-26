|
JoAnn “Jo” D. Roberts (nee Jepson), age 89. Beloved mother of Debra (Dennis) Moorman of Mt. Dora, FL, Mark (Valerie) Roberts of Westlake, OH, Michael (Barbara) Roberts of Norwalk, OH, and Matthew (Theresa) Roberts of Mantua, OH; devoted grandmother of Monica, Mandi, Alex, Melissa, Rachel and Erin; great-grandmother of McKenzie, Sidney, Jordan, Bruna Bella and Cosmo; Loving sister of Bonnie (Merv) Hansen of Grand Island, NE and Larry (Anita) Jepson of St. Paul, NE. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Damon Moorman; and her brother, Richard Jepson.Passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.Memorial Contributions may be sent to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. (440)933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on June 30, 2019