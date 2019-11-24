|
|
Joann M. Wagner (nee Sharp), age 91 and a longtime resident of Amherst, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019.Joann was born in Amherst, May 27, 1928, to the late John and Edith (nee Moebius) Sharp. She was a 1946 graduate of Amherst High School. Joann also graduated in 1973 from Lorain County Community College with a registered nursing degree. Following graduation she was employed at the former Ohio Extended Care Nursing Home, Lorain, and then was employed as a nurse at the former Lorain Ford Motor Company, the Avon Lake Ford Motor Company, and the former BF Goodrich Company, Avon Lake. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, music, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family.Joann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst, where she was active in church activities, and especially enjoyed being a Eucharistic Minister. She belonged to the church's Catholic Golden Agers, and was also a member of the Black River Audubon Society, and the Amherst Historical Society.Survivors include her four children: William "Willy" (Carol) Wagner Jr., Matthew Wagner, Patti Wagner, Cathie (Richard) Lambur, all of Amherst; ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William J. Wagner Sr. (2011), and three sons; Michael (2016), Walter "Buzz" (1978), John (2013), a brother, Richard Sharp and her sisters: Carol Plas and Nancy Williams.Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. The funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Wednesday at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 333 So. Lake St., South Amherst. Everyone please meet at the church. Rev. Timothy O'Connor, Pastor, will officiate. Private family interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 25, 2019