Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
2000 Tower Blvd
Lorain, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanna Demos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna Demos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanna Demos Obituary
Joanna Demos was 80 years old when she entered into eternal peace with God. She was born in Thisvi, Greece to parents, Haralambos and Vasiliki Kamoutsis. She married Tom, then immigrated to Lorain, Ohio. Joanna flourished in the United States, she learned English then went to beauty school and worked as a beautician. She obtained her Real Estate license and spent more than 25 years working in the industry. Joanna was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain, Ohio and a member of the Philoptochos Society. Joanna loved to learn. She was an avid reader, attended different classes and continued to educate herself in a variety of interests. She enjoyed being in her stock club, cooking, making pastries, cake decorating, needlepoint, crocheting, quilting, gardening and volunteering at many church events. Her kitchen always had something that smelled wonderful. Joanna mostly enjoyed traveling to spend time with her beloved grandchildren; being YiaYia was center of her world. Joanna touched many individuals with her generous spirit and heart. She leaves behind her son, Robert Demos; her daughter, Kathleen (Edward) Yoannides; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Maximus. She is survived by her brother, Antoni; and sister, Katerina, in Greece; many cousins and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years. The family would like to thank Main Street Care for all the love and care they gave her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd, Lorain. Fr. Rev. Michael Gulgas, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd., Lorain, Ohio in her memory. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -