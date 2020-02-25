|
Joanna Demos was 80 years old when she entered into eternal peace with God. She was born in Thisvi, Greece to parents, Haralambos and Vasiliki Kamoutsis. She married Tom, then immigrated to Lorain, Ohio. Joanna flourished in the United States, she learned English then went to beauty school and worked as a beautician. She obtained her Real Estate license and spent more than 25 years working in the industry. Joanna was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain, Ohio and a member of the Philoptochos Society. Joanna loved to learn. She was an avid reader, attended different classes and continued to educate herself in a variety of interests. She enjoyed being in her stock club, cooking, making pastries, cake decorating, needlepoint, crocheting, quilting, gardening and volunteering at many church events. Her kitchen always had something that smelled wonderful. Joanna mostly enjoyed traveling to spend time with her beloved grandchildren; being YiaYia was center of her world. Joanna touched many individuals with her generous spirit and heart. She leaves behind her son, Robert Demos; her daughter, Kathleen (Edward) Yoannides; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Maximus. She is survived by her brother, Antoni; and sister, Katerina, in Greece; many cousins and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years. The family would like to thank Main Street Care for all the love and care they gave her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd, Lorain. Fr. Rev. Michael Gulgas, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd., Lorain, Ohio in her memory. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2020