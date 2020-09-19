Joanne C. Marchant (nee Truffin), 69 of Sheffield Lake, passed away unexpectedly September 16, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a courageous fight with breast cancer. She was born March 24, 1951 in Cleveland, OH to parents Fredrick and Dorthy Truffin.Joanne was a receptionist at Avon Lake Animal Clinic in Avon Lake, OH for 30 years. She was strong in her faith, actively practicing at St Teresa Catholic Church in Sheffield, OH. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, reading, taking their annual vacation to Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and spending time with her family and many friends. The most important thing to her was the beautiful family she built with her husband, Gerald. She was loved by so many. She just had a way of connecting, to make you feel special. Joanne will be missed immensely and will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gerald L. Marchant Jr.; loving children: Nicole Barnes, Gerald III (Stephanie), Karolyn Sours (Josh), Debra Eckenrode (Jeremy) and Sandra Anthony (John); cherished grandchildren: Alyssa Parker (Brandon), Cayla Church, Hannah Sours, Austin Eckenrode, Madison Sours, Quincy Eckenrode, Payten Sours, Chayse Anthony, Jaylee Marchant, Aubree Marchant, Reagan Church, Maxson Anthony, Alexander Anthony, and adored great grandchildren: Anthony Parker and Scarlett Joanne Parker (Arriving March 2021).She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Arlene Yascone “Sweets”, and granddaughter, Katelyn Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Relay For Life
in Joanne’s honor at https://secure.acsevents.org/Friends
may call for a visitation with social distancing on Monday September 21, 2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012. Mass will be held Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 10:00am at St Jude Catholic Church, 590 Poplar St. Elyria, OH 44035. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N Ridge Rd Lorain, OH 44053. www.buschcares.com
440.933.3202