Joanne Chulig, 61, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 12, 1959 and was a lifelong resident of Lorain.After graduating from Lorain Admiral King High School, she went on to attend and graduate from LCCC, Kent State University, and Baldwin Wallace College with degrees in Microbiology and a Master of Business Administration.Joanne was a MBA, MT (ASCP), a Microbiology Supervisor at the University Hospital in Elyria. She also taught Microbiology classes at LCCC.Joanne enjoyed reading, watching old movies, shopping, dining out, completing crossword puzzles, and engaging on the computer the stimulating “Words with Friends” game. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her sisters, Janet Chulig, Carole Ann Crayton, Cheryl (Carleton) McCarty; nieces, Hilary Crayton, Catherine McCarty, Carolyn McCarty; nephew, Christopher McCarty; and her furry friends, Belle and Rusty.Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Hilda (nee Blazina) Chulig; and her brother-in-law, Roger Crayton.The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral center. Rev. Father Robert Glepko, Pastor of Nativity BVM Catholic Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Joanne to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain, Oh 44053, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Roacky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit immediately after through our gathering center door. We encourage all visitors to wear face covering, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.