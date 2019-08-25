|
|
Joanne M. Kroliski (nee Properzio) age 75, of Amherst passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.
She was born on August 28, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio to Sante and Antonetta “Nuni” (nee Luonga) Properzio. She was a 1962 graduate of Girard High School.
Joanne began her career as a hairdresser in 1960. In 1965 she bought Angelique Coiffures in Girard, which she owned and operated for 17 years. When she ran her salon, she was an avid supporter of numerous Cut-A-Thons in support of Leukemia. In 1982 she moved to Amherst, Ohio where she continued her career as a hairdresser at JC Penney and Francesca’s Hair Salon both in Elyria, Ohio.
She served as the first female President of Girard, Ohio Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of a weekly golf club, the United Polish Club, and the St. Joseph Catholic Church.She volunteered and supported the Boys and Girls Club of Lorain County and was a supporter of the Children of Guatemala.
Joanne loved playing golf and dancing and in her earlier years she enjoyed playing volleyball.
Her greatest passion was the time spent with her family, her husband and best friend, Joe, who affectionately referred to her as “Poosie”, and her children and grandchildren. She was extremely proud of all of them. Her kindness, compassion and her love for life will never be forgotten.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph E. Kroliski; children, Joel Kroliski, of Columbus, Ohio; Sandra (nee Palowitz) (Randy) Domain, of Lorain, and Julie (nee Palowitz) (Eddie) Hall, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, William and Benjamin Domain, and Cody and Caylin Hall; sister, Sandee Scott, of Beaumont, California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sante and Antonetta Properzio; and her sister, Rosetta Hunt.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Amherst.
The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Joanne to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, OH 44001.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 26, 2019