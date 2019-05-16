|
|
Joanne Marie Nehls, age 79, of Salesville, OH passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 13, 1940, in Elyria, OH, a daughter of the late Louis and Irene Diosy.
Some of her favorite pastimes included crocheting, working on her cross stitch, playing Bingo, reading, bowling, fishing, cooking, and playing find a word game.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth E. Nehls, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenneth Elmer Nehls, Sr., whom she married September 13, 1958; daughter, Shelley A. (Greg) Sedar; son, Christopher L. (Denise) Nehls; grandchildren, Kenneth D. (Lisa) Nehls, Miranda N. (Andre) Herzog, Joanna P. (Stiles) Nehls, Casey R. Sedar; seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by close family and friends.
Cremation will be observed, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 609 West Street, has been entrusted to care for the family.
To offer words of comfort to the family please visit the funeral home’s website at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net, by finding us on Facebook, or calling our caring staff at (740) 732-1311.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 17, 2019