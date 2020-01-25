Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Ridge Hill Memorial Park
Amherst, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Mucha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Mucha


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Mucha Obituary
Joanne Mucha (nee Frame), 69, of Lorain, died Friday January 24, 2020 at her home from COPD related to smoking.She was born June 15, 1950 in Clarksburg, West Virginia and had resided in Lorain most of her life.Joanne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, shopping and motorcycle rides.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ted Mucha; daughters: Heather (Eddie) Lopez of Amherst and Michelle (Guy) Armelli of Brunswick; grandchildren: Brandie, Kayla & Alex Moore and Seth & Zachary Lopez; six great grandchildren and sisters: Barbara (John) Dimacchia of Amherst and Darlene Taylor of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Betty Frame (nee Bussey) and sister, Bonnie Oswalt.The family will receive friends Monday January 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until Noon at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Memorial contributions can be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -