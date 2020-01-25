|
Joanne Mucha (nee Frame), 69, of Lorain, died Friday January 24, 2020 at her home from COPD related to smoking.She was born June 15, 1950 in Clarksburg, West Virginia and had resided in Lorain most of her life.Joanne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, shopping and motorcycle rides.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ted Mucha; daughters: Heather (Eddie) Lopez of Amherst and Michelle (Guy) Armelli of Brunswick; grandchildren: Brandie, Kayla & Alex Moore and Seth & Zachary Lopez; six great grandchildren and sisters: Barbara (John) Dimacchia of Amherst and Darlene Taylor of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Betty Frame (nee Bussey) and sister, Bonnie Oswalt.The family will receive friends Monday January 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until Noon at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Memorial contributions can be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 26, 2020