Joe T. Maynard, age 83, of Lorain, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital following a brief illness. Born January 31, 1938 in Portsmouth Ohio, he has lived in Lorain for most of his life. After high school, Joe served four years in the U.S. Army. Following the service, he worked over 30 years for Ford Motor Company at the Lorain Assembly Plant, retiring in 1994. Joe was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 425 and enjoyed fitness, gardening, woodworking, building model planes, and carving wooden duck decoys. He also liked decorating for the holidays, bicycling and photography. Surviving is his longtime companion, Gloria O’Brien; brothers, Nick (Judy) Maynard, David Maynard, and Keith Maynard all of Lorain; sisters, Doris Landreth, Angie Harcker, Janet Maynard, and Linda Maynard, all of Lorain, Darlene (Harold) Daub, Debra Serrano, and Judy (Jim) Barrett, all of Portsmouth, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Norma (nee Lewis) Maynard. Private graveside services were held in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township with military honors provided by the Amherst Military Honor Guard. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, handled the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
