Joey A. Fetty, age 39, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the Sheffield Church of God, 2280 N. Abbe Road, Sheffield, Ohio 44054. For further obituary information and online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 12, 2019