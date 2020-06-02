John A. "Cowboy" Babics, III, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home. Mr. Babics was born in Lorain on October 24, 1946, the son of the late John A. and Ida O. (nee O'dor) Babics, II. He was a 1964 graduate of Amherst Marion L. Steele High School. He tended bar at Cedar Pub in Amherst, American Legion, Amherst Eagles, and Amherst Drive Thru. He also had worked at Standadyne. He enjoyed watching sports, gardening, raising animals, hunting, trapping, and fishing. Cowboy is survived by a daughter, Carol D. Lash; sons, Bruce A. (Mary Jean) Babics, John A. (Rachele) Babics IV, all of Lorain; grandchildren, Nickalous Babics, Bruce Babics, Bryce Babics, Billy Allen, John Allen, Crystal Allen, Daniel Babics, Chance Babics; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alex R. Babics, in 1973. Friends may call on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until services at 6:00 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Eddie Johnson, officiating. Burial will be private. Covid-19 Protocols are in effect. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.