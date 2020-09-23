John A. Barczyk, 95, passed away on September 21, 2020, at Admirals Pointe Nursing Home in Huron, Ohio. John was born on May 25, 1925, in Lorain, Ohio, to his loving parents, John and Pauline (nee Nowak) Barczyk. He graduated from Lorain High School where he lettered in basketball and was part of their championship golf team. After graduation, John joined the Navy serving in the South Pacific on an aircraft carrier called the U.S.S. Independence. John served our country for two years during World War II and saw many historical battles. He met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Della at the roller-skating rink. John married Della L. (nee Grondin) on November 28, 1945 at Nativity Church. He was baptized and attended elementary school at Nativity and was a member of Nativity all of his life. He was also a longtime member of The United Polish Club. John was an entrepreneur and was a partner in the frozen custard stand at Crystal Beach Park where he also ran two of the rides. He also was a partner in the ShinBar Sign Company where they pioneered the style of metal real estate signs that are now everywhere. Throughout the years, John worked for the American Ship Building Company, The National Tube, Fruehauf Truck Plant, and the Board of Education. John was a consummate handyman who could bring anything mechanical back to life when others declared them dead—boat motors, lawnmowers, and even discarded vacuum cleaners. He played guitar and harmonica and had a great singing voice. John read music, not chords, and preferred electric to acoustic, even in his nineties. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Della L. (nee Grondin) Barczyk of Lorain; sons, John (Joyce) and Kenneth Barczyk; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline (nee Nowak) Barczyk; and son, Michael. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of closing prayers at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 W 15th St., Lorain, OH with Fr. Robert J. Glepko, Pastor, officiating and military honors by the U.S. Navy following the Mass. Private burial services will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com
