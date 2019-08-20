|
|
John A. Brailer, 92, of Lorain, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Amherst Manor, the place he enjoyed and called home for a short eight months. John was born February 18, 1927, in Tunnelton, West Virginia. He came to Lorain shortly after his marriage in 1952. His marriage to Alice (née Barlow) continued until her passing in 2010. Their 57 years of marriage was blessed with seven children, daughters, Sarah Cox, Mary Kay (William J.) Park, both of Lorain, Donna (Joe) Scott, of Pleasant Valley, New York, and Carol (Rick) Lalonde, of Henrietta Township; sons, Alan (Marybeth), of Lorain, and twins, Joseph, of Lorain, and James (Jennifer) Brailer, of North Ridgeville. His extended family includes 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. While in high school and hearing then President Roosevelt announce the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he was inspired to join the Marines like his older brothers who’d already joined the military. He served in Peking, China and came home after the war to work on the farm, in his brother-in-law's coal mine, and finally at US Steel, Lorain, until ending his career in the metallurgy department with his retirement in 1989. He was a member of SOAR, DAV, and Knights of Columbus. As a member of St. John / St. Frances Cabrini parish, he was active with the Holy Name Society, an adult altar server, and helped with the parish carnival keeping the busy pop machine filled. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Victoria (née Rickleman); sisters, Isabella (Ted) Wolfe, Elizabeth (Edward) Barlow, and Lucy (Richard) Motsay; brothers, Paul (Mickey), and Ambrose (Grace). He is survived by his sister, Margaret Bailey. He will be remembered as a kind, hard-working man who gave all he could to his family and church. His family will receive friends Friday, August 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Parish Rosary will be 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Closing prayers will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m., then Mass of Christian Burial at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Dr. (Grove Ave. and Homewood Dr.) Lorain. Rev. Father John C. Retar, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to the St. John / St. Frances Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Dr. Lorain, OH 44055. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019