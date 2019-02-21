Home

John A. Fabrizio Obituary
John A. Fabrizio, age 95, and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Mill Manor, Vermilion, after a brief illness.John was born November 5, 1923 in Lorain, to the late Felix and Tulia (nee Miraldi) Fabrizio. He was a member of the Class of 1942 of Lorain High School. During World War II, John served in the United States Army. When he returned from his war service, John attended Bowling Green State University and graduated in the top ten percent of his class with a Bachelor of Business Administration. John was employed as a senior buyer at Fisher Guide, General Motors, Elyria, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed swimming, traveling, and football games. He was a member of Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church and the Italian American Veterans Post 1, Lorain.Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ernestine M. (nee Pruzek); sons, Brad J. Fabrizio of Lorain and Brian Fabrizio of Georgia; four grandchildren; sister, Mary Buchanan of Vermilion; and brother, Raymond (Ellen) Fabrizio of Lorain.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Vincenza Benoit.All services are private.Arrangements entrusted to the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
