John Alexander Zwald (affectionately known as J.A.Z., Gramps, and Dad) was born in Lorain, Ohio, to Caroline and John Zwald, Sr. He graduated from Lorain High School and then served in the United States Navy. After he returned home, John married Lois Kuhn of Lorain, Ohio. He then attended Ohio State University and graduated in only three years. In 1960, John went to work as a bank teller in Cleveland, Ohio. This began a climb up the corporate ladder, which ended in 2000 with John retiring as a top finance officer with Merrill Lynch. His competitive nature served him well in the field of banking and finance, as did his natural talent in math, and he achieved great success. John also loved to use his math ability in his hobby of gambling.John and his second wife of 34 years, Pat (Patsy Louise Johnson), resided for the last few years in Las Vegas, NV. John loved to travel, visit family, and host holiday celebrations. J.A.Z. is the patriarch of a family that includes a daughter, Lynne Higgins (nee Zwald); two step-sons, Mark Johnson and Rob Johnson (deceased); Mark’s wife, Connie Johnson; Rob’s widow, Susie Sawin-Johnson, her husband, David; grandchildren, Maggie and Thomas John Higgins, Erica Amenda, and her husband John, Nicky Woolf, and his wife, Emily, Isaac Johnson, Graham Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Kregg, Teagan, and Sebastian Amenda. John was a fun-loving and generous man who was loved by friends and family alike. A Mass in his honor will be held on June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnation Church in Sarasota, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Rock in Beloit, WI on June 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 9, 2019