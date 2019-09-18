|
|
John C. "Jack" Loufman, born February 22, 1926, made his way to Heaven on May 28, 2019, after a long and wonderful life. A Celebration of his life will take place September 21, 2019, with church service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Birmingham United Methodist Church, located at 15018 South Street in Birmingham, burial in Birmingham Cemetery, reuniting him with his loving wife, Irene; then reflection and sharing of memories at the Bettcher Community Center in Birmingham. We look forward to having those whose lives he has impacted join us in celebrating his life with his children, Jon (Julie) Loufman, Vicky (Bill) Beckwith, Joel (Barb) Loufman, Dawn (Ed) Quarick and Jim (Maryann) Loufman. Go to http://boyercool.com for more information.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 19, 2019