John C. North, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2019, in Lorain, Ohio.
He was born September 29, 1988, to Nicole North and Juan Hernandez in Elyria, Ohio.
He worked as a landscaper and painter. John is remembered for his cheerful, infectious laugh, smile and gentle soul. He enjoyed sports, music and fishing.
Surviving is his daughter, Johnalynn North; mother, Nicole North; sisters, Alia Rodriguez and Desarae Rodriguez; grandparents, MaryAnn Corey, Linda Reyes and Juan Cuevas; aunts, Cecelia "Chube" Velez, Darla Velez, Evette Velez, Violet Bennett and Michelle Rupert; uncles, John North, Vince Velez, Ismael Velez and Ernesto Hernandez; as well as his special cousin, Dallas Velez; and many loving cousins, nieces, extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jezamae North; father, Juan "Meno" Hernandez; grandparents, Jack North and RaeDean Leadingham; as well as his uncle, Marty "Poncho" Velez; and cousin, Janasia Velez.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Beacon Baptist Church, 3407 West Erie Avenue, Lorain.
The Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 13, 2019