1/1
John "Jack" Cowan
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John “Jack” Cowan, 90 of Avon Lake passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 16, 1929 in Cleveland, OH to parents John L. and Genevieve Cowan.Jack was an Avon Lake 1948 High School graduate where he played football and baseball. He was the first of 3 generations to do so. He was an U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He met and married the love of his life, Marion in October of 1954. He enjoyed carpentry and was very skilled at it. He helped lovingly build the homes of many family members. He also enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a member of the Avon Lake Youth Federation and coached Little League Baseball. They vacationed in the Adirondacks since the 1960’s as a family and now his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have continued the tradition. He also enjoyed wintering in Englewood, FL for 22 years.He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marion (nee Schlund); loving children Tim Cowan (Sue); Laurie English (the late Michael), Jeaneen Sheehan (William) and Ken Cowan (Kim); cherished grandchildren Jennifer Burckhardt (Josh), Kristin Beno (Christopher), Kevin Cowan, Ben Brusky, Melanie Baker (Michael), Dan Sheehan, Cory Johnson, Tim Sheehan, Jeff Cowan, John Cowan, Jill Cowan and Julie Cowan; great-grandchildren Brianna, Christopher, Julia, Nathan, Max and Teddy; dear siblings Mary Lou Rogers and Noel Cowan (Renee).He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Genie Newcombe and Lois O’Dell.Friends may call for a memorial mass with social distancing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Church 410 Lear Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012. Private interment to be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved