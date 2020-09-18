John “Jack” Cowan, 90 of Avon Lake passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 16, 1929 in Cleveland, OH to parents John L. and Genevieve Cowan.Jack was an Avon Lake 1948 High School graduate where he played football and baseball. He was the first of 3 generations to do so. He was an U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He met and married the love of his life, Marion in October of 1954. He enjoyed carpentry and was very skilled at it. He helped lovingly build the homes of many family members. He also enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a member of the Avon Lake Youth Federation and coached Little League Baseball. They vacationed in the Adirondacks since the 1960’s as a family and now his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have continued the tradition. He also enjoyed wintering in Englewood, FL for 22 years.He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marion (nee Schlund); loving children Tim Cowan (Sue); Laurie English (the late Michael), Jeaneen Sheehan (William) and Ken Cowan (Kim); cherished grandchildren Jennifer Burckhardt (Josh), Kristin Beno (Christopher), Kevin Cowan, Ben Brusky, Melanie Baker (Michael), Dan Sheehan, Cory Johnson, Tim Sheehan, Jeff Cowan, John Cowan, Jill Cowan and Julie Cowan; great-grandchildren Brianna, Christopher, Julia, Nathan, Max and Teddy; dear siblings Mary Lou Rogers and Noel Cowan (Renee).He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Genie Newcombe and Lois O’Dell.Friends may call for a memorial mass with social distancing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Church 410 Lear Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012. Private interment to be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. www.buschcares.com
