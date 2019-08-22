|
|
John D. Bonko, 80, of Elyria, died August 20, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born July 20, 1939, in Lorain, and family/friends nicknamed him "Jack" at an early age. He was a 1957 graduate of Lorain St. Mary High School. Jack attended University of Notre Dame and later graduated from Lorain County Community College and Ashland University with degrees in Business Administration. For 34 years, Jack was employed with the Harshaw Chemical Company (BASF) in Elyria and Solon, retiring in 1995 as an IT Manager. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elyria. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Vermilion with friends and family and participating in activities with his grandchildren and great-granddaughters. He traveled extensively and remodeled older homes. Jack is survived by a son, John (Cathy) Bonko; daughters, Jean Bonko and Julie (Jim) Wukie, all of Elyria; grandchildren, Katelyn (Shawn) Bally, of Lakewood, John Bonko, of Shanghai, China, Bradley Wukie and Ryan Wukie, of Boston, Massachusetts, Adam Wukie, of Columbus; and great-granddaughters, Suzie and Lucy Bally, of Lakewood. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joan M., in 2018; parents, John and Helen Bonko; step-father, Bill Zehel; brothers, Jim, Don, and Tim Bonko; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Bonko. Friends will be received Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. A funeral service will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, 9685 East River Road, Elyria, with Reverend Robert F. Weldon, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Northeast Ohio, 5350 Transportation Blvd., Suite 22, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 23, 2019