John (Rattler/Digger/Butch) Derifay, 87 of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1932 in Lorain and remained a lifelong resident of the city. He was employed by the City of Lorain - Elmwood Cemetery until 1994 and then became a bailiff for the late Judge Robert Ewers until 2002.John was a member of the Lion’s Club, many social clubs in the area, and was an original “River Rat”. John enjoyed fast pitch softball back in his day and spending time with his family and friends. John was a social butterfly and has touched the lives of many. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Spehar); daughters, Monica Walker of California, and Michelle Derifay of North Carolina; grandchildren, Brandon (Candice) Walker of California, Brittany (Ben ) Clark-Walker of California, and Taylor Cartmill of Lorain; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Walker and Braxson Walker; and sisters, Donna Dineff and Rose Marie Perichak both of Lorain.John was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Josephine (Frankovich) Derifay, and his brother, Steve (Tuffy) Derifay.Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and celebrate John at St. Lads Picnic Grounds 4221 Clinton Avenue, Lorain Ohio on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:00pm.Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapelwww.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 16, 2019