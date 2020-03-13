The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3717
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Duncan Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Duncan Thompson Obituary
John Duncan Thomson, 73, a lifelong resident of Elyria, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 6, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born September 30, 1946 in Elyria. John was a graduate of Elyria High School, class of 1965. He was a beer truck driver and salesman with RKK Distributing and Kerr Beverage for 27 years. He was a friend of Bill. John loved casinos and he and his wife, Lynette, took road trips across the country in search of casinos. He also enjoyed hunting squirrels and deer. Mr. Thomson is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynette (nee Szewczyk); daughters, Audrey Lauffer (Jeff), of Elyria and Jennifer Manuel (Edmund), of Elyria; son, John Thomson (Cali), of Amherst; step-son, Michael Szewczyk, of Elyria; grandchildren, Trevor, Amber, Edie, Jenae, Joli, Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Isabella (nee Morrison) Thomson. John donated his body to Science Care Legacy Life. He was cared for by Grace Hospice in Middleburg Heights. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grace Hospice Chaplain Marjorie Benjamin will officiate. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Busch Funeral Home. www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More