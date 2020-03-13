|
|
John Duncan Thomson, 73, a lifelong resident of Elyria, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 6, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born September 30, 1946 in Elyria. John was a graduate of Elyria High School, class of 1965. He was a beer truck driver and salesman with RKK Distributing and Kerr Beverage for 27 years. He was a friend of Bill. John loved casinos and he and his wife, Lynette, took road trips across the country in search of casinos. He also enjoyed hunting squirrels and deer. Mr. Thomson is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynette (nee Szewczyk); daughters, Audrey Lauffer (Jeff), of Elyria and Jennifer Manuel (Edmund), of Elyria; son, John Thomson (Cali), of Amherst; step-son, Michael Szewczyk, of Elyria; grandchildren, Trevor, Amber, Edie, Jenae, Joli, Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Isabella (nee Morrison) Thomson. John donated his body to Science Care Legacy Life. He was cared for by Grace Hospice in Middleburg Heights. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grace Hospice Chaplain Marjorie Benjamin will officiate. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Busch Funeral Home. www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2020