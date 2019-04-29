|
John E. "Jack" Strittmather, 82, of Vermilion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Mercy New Life Hospice, surrounded by his family after a two year battle with cancer. He was born February 21, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 72 years, moving from Pittsburgh. Jack took over ownership of Strittmather & Sons from his father until he passed the business to his son, Ron. Jack had also worked as a part-time Vermilion Police Officer and had been the Chief Building Inspector for the City of Vermilion. He was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational, Vermilion, Local 42 Plumber/Pipe Fitters Union, Ely Masonic Lodge, where he was a 60-year member, and 32nd Degree Mason, Lions Club, Shriners, and Vermilion Contractors Board. He was a longtime volunteer with the Vermilion Family YMCA board of directors and was very proud of his efforts to acquire the Lake Elementary School building for the YMCA. He enjoyed deer hunting with his children, restoring and working on cars, RVing, and watching the seasons change across Lake Erie. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nihla (nee Aurelius) Strittmather of Vermilion; sons, John (Julie) Strittmather of Vermilion and Ron (Carolyn) Strittmather of Vermilion; daughter, Jeanne (Mike) Scholl of Vermilion; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Maurer, Linda Stwan, and Sally Myracle; sister-in-law, Denise Coury; and his cousin, Leo Strittmather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer John and Emma Charlotte (nee Doerzbacher) Strittmather. Private family services were held. The family suggests memorial contributions to Shriners Children's Burn Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019