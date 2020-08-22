John Edward Johnson, 86, of Elyria, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. John had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.John was born in Lorain, Ohio on June 22, 1934, the son of the late John B. and Rowena M. (nee Dorsey) Johnson. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1952. He then met Katherine Elaine Konnerth, who would be his wife for the next 63 years. They were married on March 9, 1957 and began their beautiful life together.John was a US Navy veteran, serving on the USS Elokomin AO-55 from 1957 to 1959. For the past 33 years, he looked forward to seeing his shipmates at annual ship reunions and was a member of Amvets Post 47 in Elyria.John was a 67 year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 129. One of the highlights of his 46 working years he would often speak of was when he worked for Paramount and MGM Studios in Hollywood, California in both set production and lot services.John learned to sail and owned a 22-foot sailboat he named “Elaine.” In 2001, he joined the crew of the tall ship Windy II and sailed as second mate from Lorain to Chicago. He loved Bluegrass music and clogging. For about 15 years he attended the Old Fiddlers' Convention in Galax, Virginia. Once, he even finished 9th in the clogging competition!John enjoyed snow skiing, live theater, movies and computers. He always fixed things, no matter how complex and truly took every opportunity to engage in face to face conversations with everyone. He loved to travel with his wife, making trips to Russia, Transylvania and most recently Hawaii. John shared his love of travel with his family on many camping trips. The whole family even took a six-week cross-country trip in the station wagon pulling a camper when his sons were young. John was a devoted husband and father who loved and supported his family his entire life.John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Katherine Elaine (nee Konnerth) Johnson; sons: John E. Johnson, Jr., of Cleveland, Michael W. Johnson of Elyria, Christopher A. Johnson of Cleveland, and Timothy G. (Kelly Saegert) Johnson of Cleveland; grandchildren: Benjamin M. (Julie) Johnson, Levi R. (Angela) Johnson, Juliana M. (Nick) Piller, and Katherine E. Johnson; great grandchildren: Fox M. Johnson and Phoenix C. Johnson; and sister Pearl R. Myers of Elyria.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth G. Howser, Martha Johnson and brother, Robert A. Johnson.Friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.Graveside services with full military honors will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 North Ridge Road, Amherst, with Rev. Dr. Mike Sweeney officiating.The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care and empathy of Southern Care Hospice and express their sincere gratitude for all their help during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
- Avon Office, 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011 or www.alz.org/cleveland
or to SouthernCare Hospice - Milan, 9501 US HWY 250N, Milan, OH 44846 or www.southerncarehospice.com
.Covid-19 Protocols will be observed. Masks will be required with social distancing strongly encouraged.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
