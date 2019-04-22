Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for John Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Potts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Edward Potts Obituary
John Edward Potts, 62 years of age, and a resident of Kipton, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at New Life Hospice Residence Center, following a lengthy illness.John was born January 21, 1957, in Amherst, and was raised in Amherst Township and graduated from Firelands High School. Kipton has been his home for the last 30 years.John worked as a repairman for both the Lorain and Avon Ford Motor Company, retiring after 31 years of service.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and classic car shows. His pride and joy was a restored 1932 Chevy Sedan. He could be found tinkering out back in his barn or helping friends, family, and neighbors with any projects.March of 2011 changed John's eternal destiny forever. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at North Lake Missionary Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Kathy Potts (nee: Parker); his son, Jason E. Potts, of Wakeman; his siblings, James (Debbie) Potts, of Wellington, Richard (Susan) Potts, of Oberlin, Michael (Tammy) Potts, of Lorain, Brian Potts, of LaGrange, Diane (Chuck) Phillips, of Lorain, and Brenda Larsen, of Arkansas.John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie Pott (nee: Davis).Friends may call Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now