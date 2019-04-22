|
|
John Edward Potts, 62 years of age, and a resident of Kipton, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at New Life Hospice Residence Center, following a lengthy illness.John was born January 21, 1957, in Amherst, and was raised in Amherst Township and graduated from Firelands High School. Kipton has been his home for the last 30 years.John worked as a repairman for both the Lorain and Avon Ford Motor Company, retiring after 31 years of service.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and classic car shows. His pride and joy was a restored 1932 Chevy Sedan. He could be found tinkering out back in his barn or helping friends, family, and neighbors with any projects.March of 2011 changed John's eternal destiny forever. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at North Lake Missionary Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Kathy Potts (nee: Parker); his son, Jason E. Potts, of Wakeman; his siblings, James (Debbie) Potts, of Wellington, Richard (Susan) Potts, of Oberlin, Michael (Tammy) Potts, of Lorain, Brian Potts, of LaGrange, Diane (Chuck) Phillips, of Lorain, and Brenda Larsen, of Arkansas.John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie Pott (nee: Davis).Friends may call Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2019