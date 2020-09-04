1/
John F. "Jack" Graves
John F. “Jack” Graves, 84, a lifelong resident of Wakeman, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1936, in Norwalk, to the late Fred and Doris (Denman) Graves and graduated from Wakeman High School in 1954. Jack was a fire safety inspector, fire educator and volunteer firefighter for 43 years. He served as an officer in many local and county fire organizations and was instrumental in the foundation of the county organization. An avid collector of farm implements and toy tractors, Jack also enjoyed wood working and was a member of Wakeman Second Congregational Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Marolyn (Fye) Graves; son, Mark Graves of Morehead, KY; brothers, Don (Donna) Graves of Cherokee, OK, Robert (Margaret) Graves of Evans, GA, and David (Beverly) Graves of Wakeman. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Wendell, formerly of Columbus, OH. A private burial will be held in Wakeman Township Cemetery, Wakeman. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association’s Cleveland Office, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131, Wakeman Fire Department, 5371 OH-303, Wakeman, OH 44889 or the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
