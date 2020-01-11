|
John G. Fertalj Jr, 89, of Amherst, died Friday January 10, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St Joseph in Lorain.He was born May 10, 1930 in Lorain and had resided in Amherst for the past 20 years moving from Lorain.John graduated from Lorain High School in 1948. He served with the US Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany in 1951 and honorably discharged in 1955.John worked as a Draftsman in the Engineering Department of US Steel in Lorain and then as an Expeditor in the Four Seamless Mill retiring in 1982.He was a member of St Mary Catholic Church and the American Croatian Club.He is survived by his daughters: Mary A. Fertalj of Amherst, Kathryn J. Torres of Lakewood and Margaret L. Wood (Scott) of Lorain; grandchildren: Peter Torres (Nicole), Michael Torres (Racheal), Keith Wood (Julie), Craig Wood (Dena), Patrick Callahan (Lynne), Theresa Callahan-Day (Eric) & Corey Callahan and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Ethel M. Fertalj (nee Wyvill) on January 10, 2007; infant daughter, Diana R. Fertalj; daughter, Judith L. Callahan; parents, John G. Fertalj Sr and Gisella Fertalj (nee Kovach); infant brother, Leon Fertalj and sister, Evelyn Woskobnick.The family will receive friends for the mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 8th St, Lorain. The Rev Daniel Divis, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020