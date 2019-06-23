|
|
John Gede, 97 years of age, and a resident of Henrietta Township, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Welcome Nursing Home after a long and full life.John was born August 4, 1921, in South Amherst and made his home in Henrietta Township. He graduated from Henrietta High School.John was a former member of the Hungarian Reformed Church of Lorain. He was a second generation dairy farmer and a former member of the Lorain County Farm Bureau. He loved gardening and working on the farm. When he wasn't farming he enjoyed playing cards on the weekends with his friends or taking bus trips with his wife. He truly enjoyed the Lorain County Fair and its horse pull competition.Survivors include his children, John E. (Jan) Gede of Henrietta Township and Sue (Jim) Giancaterino of Sheffield Lake; his daughter-in-law, Pat Gede of Henrietta Township; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, Florence Augusta Gede (nee: Sagert); his son, Donald Gede on February 6, 2019; his siblings, Steve Gede, Jess Gede, Irene Gede, Julia Gede; and his parents, Steve and Irene Gede (nee: Burjan).Friends may call Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Additional visitation will be available on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at Noon at Evergreen Cemetery in South Amherst.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 24, 2019