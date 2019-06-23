|
John A. Howard, Jr. passed away in Elyria on June 19, 2019 after a long illness.He was the son of the late Judge John A. Howard and Gladys, a teacher and liftetime member of NCNW, NAACP and Leadership Lorain County. His sisters are Honey Howard, (Assistant Law Director/Prosecutor who is a candidate for Elyria Law Director), Sam Etta Travis and Attorney A (Audrey) Mendenhall. His nieces are Sammi, Shelley and Kelley Mendenhall. John Jr.'s only child Angela C. Camille was his devoted caretaker during his illness. John Jr. was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who ran for Mayor and Lorain County Clerk. Few people know that he was also a talented musician and songwriter. A memorial service and tribute will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church 312 Third St Elyria Ohio 44035. A repast will be served. All are welcome.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 24, 2019